By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! A clipper system brought a touch of rain showers overnight, with even some light snow to the north and west. Much of the precip has now moved out, but you'll want to watch for any leftover slick spots. We're waking up to temps mainly in the 30s.
Today is another chilly day with just a passing shower possible. Otherwise, it's a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the upper 40s. It's more of the same for Tuesday, although that will be the brighter day overall. Expect brisk breezes!
We start to warm back up Wednesday, and especially Thursday. We're into the 60s before another front rolls through Thursday.
Stay warm and have a great week!