NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Everyone over the age of 18 in New York City is now eligible for a COVID vaccine booster.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and his team of health officials made the announcement Monday.READ MORE: CBS2 To Air Special Presentation 'COVID-19: Our Children, Our Future' Wednesday At 5:15 P.M.
Boosters were previously only available to people 65 and older and those at high risk.
That’s why today I’m issuing a Commissioner’s Advisory to ALL health care providers emphasizing our guidance and ensuring there are no access barriers.
— Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) November 15, 2021
Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said Monday all New York City residents face a higher risk of exposure.
“This is often a very individual assessment of risk, depending on where people work, where they live, what their occupation is,” he said. “So what we’re trying to clarify today is there should be no barriers to accessing a booster shot.”READ MORE: Sources Tell CBS2 Dozens Of Sanitation Employees Provided Fake COVID Vaccine Cards After Mandate Took Effect
“Living in New York City, in this very dense metropolis where we live, to my mind, puts people at higher risk of COVID, which is one of the criteria for qualifying for the booster,” Dr. Mitch Katz added. “I view all New Yorkers, because of the density of our city, of being at higher risk.”
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The health commissioner said everyone over the age of 18 is eligible two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the Pfizer or Moderna second dose.
On Wednesday, CBS2 will be taking an in-depth look at the COVID vaccine, answering questions and separating fact from fiction.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hochul Announces New York's Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Open To Children 5-11
Join us Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. for our special report “COVID 19: Our Children, Our Future.”