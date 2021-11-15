NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Everyone over the age of 18 in New York City is now eligible for a COVID vaccine booster.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his team of health officials made the announcement Monday.

Boosters were previously only available to people 65 and older and those at high risk.

That’s why today I’m issuing a Commissioner’s Advisory to ALL health care providers emphasizing our guidance and ensuring there are no access barriers. — Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) November 15, 2021

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said Monday all New York City residents face a higher risk of exposure.

“This is often a very individual assessment of risk, depending on where people work, where they live, what their occupation is,” he said. “So what we’re trying to clarify today is there should be no barriers to accessing a booster shot.”

“Living in New York City, in this very dense metropolis where we live, to my mind, puts people at higher risk of COVID, which is one of the criteria for qualifying for the booster,” Dr. Mitch Katz added. “I view all New Yorkers, because of the density of our city, of being at higher risk.”

The health commissioner said everyone over the age of 18 is eligible two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the Pfizer or Moderna second dose.

