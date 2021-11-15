COVID VaccineNew York City Residents 18 And Older Now Eligible For Booster Shots
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Everyone over the age of 18 in New York City is now eligible for a COVID vaccine booster.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his team of health officials made the announcement Monday.

Boosters were previously only available to people 65 and older and those at high risk.

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said Monday all New York City residents face a higher risk of exposure.

“This is often a very individual assessment of risk, depending on where people work, where they live, what their occupation is,” he said. “So what we’re trying to clarify today is there should be no barriers to accessing a booster shot.”

“Living in New York City, in this very dense metropolis where we live, to my mind, puts people at higher risk of COVID, which is one of the criteria for qualifying for the booster,” Dr. Mitch Katz added. “I view all New Yorkers, because of the density of our city, of being at higher risk.”

The health commissioner said everyone over the age of 18 is eligible two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the Pfizer or Moderna second dose.

On Wednesday, CBS2 will be taking an in-depth look at the COVID vaccine, answering questions and separating fact from fiction.

CBSNewYork Team