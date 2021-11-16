CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Five employees of the Babylon School District have been reassigned amid allegations of abuse.

The superintendent of schools says these allegations were made verbally at a Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The nature of the claims was not made public.

The employees in question will remain reassigned pending the outcome of a full investigation.

In a statement, the superintendent said in part they take all allegations very seriously and are “committed to acting upon each and every claim.” They also commended “the brave individuals for coming forward.”

