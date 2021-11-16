NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report shows a drop in some subway crimes.
According to the NYPD Transit Bureau, from January to October 2020, there were 495 robberies, more than 700 grand larcenies, and nearly 300 felony assaults.
During the same period in 2021, the number of robberies fell to 377.
Grand larcenies also went down to 571.
However, felony assaults are on the rise, with 382.