NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We keep hearing about a national labor shortage and the “great resignation.”
But here in New York, we have the third highest unemployment rate in the country.
On Thursday, the Team ROC New York Job Fair hopes to connect the jobs to job seekers.
Entrepreneur and activist Jay-Z launched Team ROC as the social justice division of Roc Nation, his entertainment company. Their goal is to “raise awareness around issues of injustice and to effect positive change in communities around the world.”
Now they want to help New Yorkers find jobs.
Team ROC’s Managing Director Dania Diaz joined CBSN New York on Tuesday to discuss the jobs and resources available.
The Team ROC New York Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
For a full list of participating companies, CLICK HERE