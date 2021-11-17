NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr. is expected to move Thursday for two men convicted for the murder of Malcolm X to be exonerated, and their convictions vacated.
More details are expected to be released at a news conference Thursday, which will include the Innocence Project and Shanies Law Office.READ MORE: Daughters Of Malcolm X, Civil Rights Attorney Say They Have Evidence That Proves NYPD, FBI Conspired To Have Him Assassinated
The New York Times reports the convictions of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam will be vacated after 55 years.
The move comes after a nearly two year investigation by the DA’s office found prosecutors and law enforcement officials withheld key evidence which, had it been turned over, would have likely led to Aziz and Islam being acquitted, according to the Times.READ MORE: Manhattan DA Reviewing Malcolm X Murder Case
Malcolm X was assassinated while giving a speech at Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.
Aziz, 83, was released from prison in 1985. Islam was released two years later, and died in 2009.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)MORE NEWS: Archeologists Hope To Unearth History At Malcolm X Boyhood Home