NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City school vaccination clinics are back.

About 60 schools will serve as vaccination sites Wednesday and Thursday for children ages 5 to 11.

These schools saw a high demand in the first week of on-site vaccine clinics.

The city said more than 26,000 shots were administered.

Clinics will also return to schools on Nov. 30 to offer second doses.

Visit schools.nyc.gov/covid19 to see when and where the shots will be offered.

