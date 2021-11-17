NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City school vaccination clinics are back.
About 60 schools will serve as vaccination sites Wednesday and Thursday for children ages 5 to 11.
These schools saw a high demand in the first week of on-site vaccine clinics.
The city said more than 26,000 shots were administered.
Clinics will also return to schools on Nov. 30 to offer second doses.
Visit schools.nyc.gov/covid19 to see when and where the shots will be offered.