RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Five people were killed when a fire broke out in Riverhead, Long Island.
It started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a three-story multi-family home on East Second Street.
The Riverhead Fire Department said two families managed to escape the burning home.
One firefighter was injured battling the flames.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
Riverhead fire marshals and Suffolk County Police arson squad are now investigating.