CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hi all!

READ MORE: 3 Shot In Midtown

We can expect a partly sunny Wednesday, with temps running 10 degrees above normal! Not bad for November. But, before we swing our temperatures to the warm side, we start off Wednesday morning very cold!

READ MORE: Wall High School Cancels Thanksgiving Day Game, Ends Football Season After Locker Room Hazing Allegations

Mostly clear skies allow for some classic radiational cooling (the Earth releases the heat from the day) and temps will get down to the freezing mark around NYC. Frost and Freeze Alerts have been posted.

By Thursday PM, temps spike in the mid 60s before another big drop by Friday morning.

MORE NEWS: 'Chicago' Revival Celebrates 25th Anniversary On Broadway

Have a good one!

CBSNewYork Team