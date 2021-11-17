By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi all!
We can expect a partly sunny Wednesday, with temps running 10 degrees above normal! Not bad for November. But, before we swing our temperatures to the warm side, we start off Wednesday morning very cold!
Mostly clear skies allow for some classic radiational cooling (the Earth releases the heat from the day) and temps will get down to the freezing mark around NYC. Frost and Freeze Alerts have been posted.
By Thursday PM, temps spike in the mid 60s before another big drop by Friday morning.
Have a good one!