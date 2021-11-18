NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.
The Fifth Avenue Association celebrated the season Wednesday night with a Brooklyn Youth Chorus performance and the lighting of the Pulitzer Fountain. There were also handcrafted animal sculptures, icebergs and 5,000 feet of lights.READ MORE: Pulitzer Fountain Lit For Holiday Season
Starting Thursday, Macy’s holiday windows will be on display at the flagship store in Herald Square. This year’s windows tell the story of Tiptoe, a reindeer who dreams of taking to the sky to help Santa spread joy around the world.READ MORE: Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives In New York City
The windows will remain on display through Near Year’s.
Also Thursday, the Union Square Holiday Market is back after a pandemic pause. With more than 100 booths, the internationally renowned market features unique gifts created by local craftsmen and artists.MORE NEWS: Santa Claus Makes Early Appearance At Long Island Mall
It’s located just north of 14th Street and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays through Christmas Eve.