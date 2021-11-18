Special ReportWatch Our Presentation Of 'COVID Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future'
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.

The Fifth Avenue Association celebrated the season Wednesday night with a Brooklyn Youth Chorus performance and the lighting of the Pulitzer Fountain. There were also handcrafted animal sculptures, icebergs and 5,000 feet of lights.

Starting Thursday, Macy’s holiday windows will be on display at the flagship store in Herald Square. This year’s windows tell the story of Tiptoe, a reindeer who dreams of taking to the sky to help Santa spread joy around the world.

The windows will remain on display through Near Year’s.

Also Thursday, the Union Square Holiday Market is back after a pandemic pause. With more than 100 booths, the internationally renowned market features unique gifts created by local craftsmen and artists.

It’s located just north of 14th Street and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays through Christmas Eve.

