Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 60s… potentially 70° S&W. Record highs are unlikely, but an isolated record can’t be ruled out.
Tonight: Showers mainly after 8 PM and before 2 AM. Temps will fall to around 40 in NYC with 30s across our suburbs, but it will be breezy, so it will only feel like the 30s and 20s tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cold and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, cold and not as windy. Highs in the 40s.