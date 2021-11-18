NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of people turned out Thursday in Brooklyn to rally against plans to build a homeless shelter.
Advocates said the shelter is being built in their Sunset Park neighborhood without input from the community.
They said they understand homeless people need housing, but that it should come with planning that includes residents who already live there.
The city plans to build the shelter on Eighth Avenue and 65th Street.
In response to the protest, the Department of Social Services said they are working with neighbors and not-for-profit groups to ensure “a warm welcome.”