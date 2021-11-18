NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a half dozen students were taken to a hospital Thursday after an incident involving a stun gun at their school in Queens.

Police said two teenagers had the stun gun outside The Ridgewood School on Seneca Avenue, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported

According to police, the stun gun deployed and hit a metal fence that other kids were leaning against just after 1 p.m.

Eight kids ages 8-10 said they felt the stun gun’s vibration, but they were not hurt or shocked, police said.

EMS brought the children to Wyckoff Hospital for evaluation. They are all expected to be OK.

Students told Bauman the school was placed on lockdown.

“I was in speech and I heard that there was a soft lockdown. So we locked the doors and then we covered up the windows,” one student said.

The Department of Education told CBS2, “The safety of our students is paramount and school safety immediately responded to an incident during recess. We are assisting the NYPD with an investigation, and out of an abundance of caution the involved young people were transported to a local hospital with no injuries.”

Police have not taken anyone into custody.