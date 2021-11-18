NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday marks the Broadway debut of “Trouble in Mind,” starring Tony award winner LaChanze.
It tackles racism, ego and identity in the world of New York theater.
The play, written by Alice Childress, was first staged off-Broadway in 1955, at the forefront of the civil rights and feminist movements.
The play, written by Alice Childress, was first staged off-Broadway in 1955, at the forefront of the civil rights and feminist movements.

It was supposed to come to Broadway in 1957, but it didn't happen until now.
“Her writing was so prescient. I can’t believe she wrote the things that we are dealing with right now, especially what I call two pandemics. We have a health pandemic, as well as a pandemic of racism,” director Charles Randolph-Wright told CBS2.
"Trouble in Mind" tells the story of an experienced Black stage actress in rehearsals for a major Broadway production.
