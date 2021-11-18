NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of snatching another man’s yarmulke off his head in Lower Manhattan.
It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a stranger approached a 34-year-old man on the corner of Broadway and West Third Street and grabbed the man's yarmulke off his head.
When the victim told the stranger to give it back, the man threw the yarmulke back to him and made an antisemitic statement before running off.
The victim was not hurt.
