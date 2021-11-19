BREAKINGKyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts In Kenosha Shootings
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 15-year-old is in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old student at a Bronx high school.

Police say the victim and the suspect are both students at Walton High School on Reservoir Avenue near Strong Street.

Police say the two were involved in a dispute, and the 15-year-old then stabbed the 14-year-old with a pair of scissors.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Charges against the 15-year-old are pending.

