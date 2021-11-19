Covid VaccineFDA Authorizes COVID Vaccine Boosters For All Adults
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Friday they arrested the gunmen who were caught on video shooting a man at a Bronx barbershop in October.

Brandon Beltres, 18, and a 17-year-old face attempted murder charges, police said.

It happened inside a shop on East Gun Hill Road around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 22.

A shooting was caught on video inside a barbershop in the Bronx on October 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows a suspect walked into the shop and opened fire on a man sitting in a barber chair near the front door. The victim, 22, was hit in the stomach.

Another customer and worker took cover before the shooter handed the gun to a second suspect, who then shot the victim in the leg.

Police said the victim was taken the hospital in stable condition.

