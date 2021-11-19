NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Friday they arrested the gunmen who were caught on video shooting a man at a Bronx barbershop in October.
Brandon Beltres, 18, and a 17-year-old face attempted murder charges, police said.
It happened inside a shop on East Gun Hill Road around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Surveillance video shows a suspect walked into the shop and opened fire on a man sitting in a barber chair near the front door. The victim, 22, was hit in the stomach.
Police said the victim was taken the hospital in stable condition.