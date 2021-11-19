CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says there was a large mobilization in Queens on Friday night that had to do with a group of protesters.

They tweeted photos showing a car’s windshield broken and an expletive spray-painted on another car, saying, “The NYPD takes its responsibility to protect the 1st amendment rights of peaceful demonstrators seriously. Just as important is the safety of NYers & the protection of property from people breaking the law in the name of protest.”

It happened in Middle Village.

No arrests have been made at this time.

