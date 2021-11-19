NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History will soon be on the move.
The equestrian statue, commissioned in 1929, is heading to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota.READ MORE: 'Walking Into Antarctica'; NYCHA Tenant Says She Wears Coat, Gloves To Bed Because Apartment Is Without Heat, Hot Water
It will be on long-term loan from New York City.READ MORE: Mother In Custody In 1986 Cold Case Of 'Baby John' Found Dead In Dumpster In Greenwich, Conn.
The statue has long been criticized as racist in the portrayal of Native American and Black figures.
The library opens in 2026 and will include representatives from indigenous tribes and Black communities, who will recontextualize the statue.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Student Stabbed At Walton High School In The Bronx
Removal will begin in the fall.