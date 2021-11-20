NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Volunteers around New York City have teamed up to make sure everyone has a meal this Thanksgiving, and the effort couldn’t have come at a better time.

Maria Ramirez joined dozens who lined up for a free Thanksgiving meal kit on Garrison Avenue in the Bronx.

“Times are hard, so I think it’s a big help and it’s really appreciated,” she told CBS2’s Thalia Perez.

Ramirez says she is so grateful and has a lot to be thankful for.

“For my health and my kids’ health, and you know, that we’ve made it through everything that has been going on,” she said.

“We have turkeys and all of the fixings, from a pie to cider, milk and bread,” said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.

That’s some of what filled 750 meal kits that were distributed by volunteers from Baldor Specialty Foods.

“I’m sure everybody is so tired of this pandemic and has not reallybeen able to share a meal with their families, so to be able to do so this year has a lot more meaning, I think, to everyone,” Manitsas said.

Ahead of the holiday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Nourish NY program into law. It’s an effort that connects surplus food from farmers directly to the food banks, creating millions of meals.

“The food insecurity around this state is real. We’re taking a major step today to say this needs to end,” Hochul said.

In Midtown, students from Project Rousseau took on the task of dessert, rolling up their sleeves to bake over 200 pies for homeless individuals.

“It’s so important to me that our students realize that it’s so essential to their lives that they wake up at least one day a week, we do community service every week,” said Andrew Heinrich, founder and president of Project Rousseau.

And fulfilling it is for everyone when you give back and think about the needs of others this holiday season.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.