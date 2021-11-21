NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Sunday that a small plane crashed while attempting to land during the afternoon in Englishtown, New Jersey.
The incident happened at the Old Bridge Airport in Middlesex County. The FAA said a Cessna 172 crashed while trying to land here at around 4:45pm.
Only the pilot was on board, and authorities have not released any information about whether that pilot suffered any injuries.
CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported seeing some police and fire personnel entering the airport, as they worked to sort out why the plane went down.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, and more should be known on Monday.
