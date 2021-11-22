NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The best advice for a safe Thanksgiving last year was to just stay home.

But this year, Thanksgiving is back.

Adults and children over the age of 5 are eligible for vaccines, and a recent study found the majority of Americans surveyed plan to celebrate like they did before the pandemic.

So can we celebrate safely?

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi joined CBSN New York to share his advice for the holidays.

He urged everyone to get vaccinated and get a booster.

“One very practical tip that I have for holiday gatherings is plan it around your most vulnerable family members. If you have someone who is older or is immunocompromised because of a medical condition, take that into account in terms of how you arrange the festivities,” he said. “Try to have some of it outdoors if you can, or otherwise well ventilated. Make sure that people get tested before and after the gathering. And, you know, in some cases, masking and distancing may still be useful.”

