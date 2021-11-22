NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Helping fight food insecurity heading into the holidays, Gov. Kathy Hochul and her staff packed Thanksgiving turkeys Monday.
They joined with the National Guard and volunteers at the Javits Center Monday morning.READ MORE: Assembly Probe Finds 'Overwhelming Evidence' Of Sexual Harassment By Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The mission: To pack 3,200 turkeys to be distributed around the state.READ MORE: New York City Airports Already Bustling With Thanksgiving Travelers; Experts Say Pack Your Patience
“This is the time of year when we really step up. We make sure that no one goes hungry. No little child should go hungry on Thanksgiving because we weren’t able to help them. That’s our mission today. I know you’re all mission oriented in this room, so let’s get it done,” Hochul said.MORE NEWS: Department Of Social Services Head Steven Banks To Resign
The governor thanked volunteers for their efforts and encouraged everyone to help neighbors in need through volunteering and donations.