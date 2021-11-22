NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery attempt early Monday in Midtown.
It happened around 2 a.m. near East 42nd Street and Park Avenue.
Police said two men walked up to the victim and said they were robbing him.
When he tried to run away, he was stabbed in the abdomen and hand.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where had to undergo surgery.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.