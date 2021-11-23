NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was beaten, robbed and dragged from his wheelchair early this month in the Bronx.
The disturbing attack was caught on video around 2:30 a.m. on November 8 at the corner of East Tremont and Anthony avenues.
Police said the 39-year-old victim got into an argument with a woman on the sidewalk, when she and three men started punching him in the head.
READ MORE: Man Attacked With Metal Pipe On Way To Work In Queens
Surveillance video shows one suspect pull the victim out of his wheelchair and continue to wail on him on the ground. Another suspect can be seen taking his backpack, containing his cellphone and $800.
Police said the victim suffered pain to his head and body but refused medical attention.
Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.