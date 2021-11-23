NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A holiday tradition is back in all its glory at the New York Botanical Garden after having

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis took a tour of the the holiday train show in the Bronx.

From the Statue of Liberty to 1 World Trade, Radio City to the Apollo Theater, Central Park to Grand Central, New York City’s top attractions are all in one place for the holiday season.

“You don’t think about how big New York is until you see it mimicked in something like this. It just makes me go ‘I love the city’ and the reason why I’m here,” said Laurelton resident Latoya Morton-McKenzie.

Morton-McKenzie and her family were taking in all the sights and sounds at the New York Botanical Garden’s 30th annual holiday train show.

“I like this place. You should maybe come over here,” said Queens resident Nylasia Morton-McKenzie.

It features about two dozen model trains passing in and around more than 190 replicas of the city’s landmarks, including its iconic bridges. It’s a unique creation by Kentucky-based company Applied Imagination, as explained by the Botanical Garden’s Interim Head of Exhibition Joanna Groarke.

“His concept was really to create beautiful models that pay tribute to the beauty of the architecture of our city but using plants to depict all the little details,” Groarke said.

Each building is carefully crafted using leaves, seeds, twigs, bark, acorns and other natural materials.

“It’s cool and amazing,” visitor Liam Brown said.

“I just think it’s really cool because it took a lot of time,” Jacey Brown said.

To give you an idea of just how long it takes to create, the replica of The Mertz Library building took more than 900 hours to make. The library – a Botanical Gardens building and city landmark – is the newest addition to the exhibit which has welcomed over four million visitors over three decades.

“An opportunity to immerse yourself in nature and immerse yourself in the beauty of New York City,” Groarke said.

Celebrating the Big Apple in a little winter wonderland.

The holiday train show runs through Jan. 23. For more information or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

Separately, the holiday light show NYBG GLOW begins Wednesday. For information about that, CLICK HERE.