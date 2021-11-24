BREAKING NEWSTravis McMichael, Gregory McMichael And William Bryan Convicted Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Cold case, Local TV, Manhattan, Missing, Missing Children, Missing Persons, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators and the families of children missing for decades are hoping technology leads to a break in their cases.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released new images of what they think Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker would look like today.

Both were toddlers when they disappeared from a park on Lenox Avenue and 114th Street in Manhattan just months apart in 1989.

At the time, police believed they may have been taken by the same person.

Over the years, there have been theories about their disappearances, but no answers.

