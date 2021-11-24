SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Millions of people are preparing to hit the roads and the skies ahead of Thanksgiving.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, 90% of travelers are expected to drive to their destinations this holiday weekend. Airports are also seeing an uptick in travel of more than 80% compared to last year.

The Tri-State Area is expected to see traffic like it hasn’t seen in years. On the bright side, families are finally able to connect after more than a year of dealing with the pandemic.

“Last year, Thanksgiving was messed up because of corona[virus]. But now, thank God, because of the shots and everything, we are having our life back,” Parkchester resident Sangeeta Dey told CBS2.

Dey’s family woke up at 1 a.m. Wednesday and hit the road right away for their 13-hour drive from the Bronx to Atlanta.

“George Washington Bridge, I cleared out, no traffic,” Rupam Dey added.

AAA Northeast spokesperson Robert Sinclair says leaving early is the best plan.

“It looks like going to be hammer time on local roads,” he said.

According to AAA, the Long Island Expressway will have a 482% increase in traffic from exits 13 to 25. The Brooklyn Queens Expressway trails behind with a 479% jump for those heading south from exits 35 to 22. Westbound commuters on the Belt Parkway will see a 254% jump from exits 17 to 3.

“Without a doubt, Wednesday afternoon, the day before the holiday, 2:30 roughly to 6:30 is the absolute worst time for you to be on the road,” said Sinclair.

Other experts say the worst times to leave are between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday and between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.

This comes as gas prices are hitting a seven-year high amid soaring inflation.

President Joe Biden announced plans to cut fuel costs Tuesday by tapping into the country’s strategic reserves. Fifty million barrels of oil will be gradually released.

“I’ll do what needs to be done to reduce the price you pay at the pump,” he said.

It’s a move that has been done just three times before, but only in response to war or a natural disaster.

Experts say the best time for a return trip is before noon Saturday or Sunday.

If you’d like to avoid the expected congestion on the Long Island Expressway, the Long Island Rail Road is adding to its eastbound service. For more on that and other MTA service changes, CLICK HERE.