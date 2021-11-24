NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people expected to enjoy the holiday season in Manhattan this year, the city is moving to make the streets around Rockefeller Center more visitor friendly.
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced plans for pedestrian spaces in the area.
Starting Friday, 49th and 50th streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues will be pedestrian-only areas.
Traffic will be prohibited from 11 a.m. until midnight every day through the holiday season.
That zone will expand to 48th and 52nd streets on the night of the tree lighting, Dec. 1.