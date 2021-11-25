NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Both officers are expected to survive.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, the incident started with a 911 call to report a man with a gun.

The two cops were sent to Beaumont Avenue and East 187th Street in the Belmont section just after 8 p.m.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says when they arrived, they encountered the suspect sitting on the front stoop of the building.

When one officer told the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting.

A female officer was shot twice in the arm. Shea says she returned fire about five times, striking the assailant about three times.

The second officer, an eight-year veteran, was struck once while struggling with the suspect. The bullet entered in his armpit and exited the front of his chest.

Watch: Mayor Bill De Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Offer Update On NYPD Officers Shot In The Bronx —

Shea says the female officer, a military veteran who has been with the force for about a year, is in good spirits.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. Police say it was reported stolen last year in Georgia.

As most NYers were w/ their families preparing for the holiday, these brave officers were responding to call from a community member, putting it all on the line, fighting with a career criminal who had a stolen / illegal gun — all to keep NYers safe. pic.twitter.com/cmiMxxvx4Z — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) November 25, 2021

Shea says the suspect is a “career criminal.” His identity has not been released, but police say he has been arrested several times in the past for issues involving a robbery, a weapons charge and narcotics.

The area where the shooting took place is full of restaurants, markets and delis, and the scene caused a lot of commotion for those who heard the rapid gunfire.

“Somebody opened the door and I hear … like nine shots. After that, one minute, two minutes, the cops came from everywhere. I don’t know how that response come, but it was a good response,” store clerk Malik Elsaiedi said.

The two officers were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital along with the suspect, who underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report. This story first appeared on Nov. 24, 2021.