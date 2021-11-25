NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD announced Thursday its highest ranking uniformed police officer, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison, is retiring at the end of the year.
In 2019, he made history as the first African American to become chief of detectives.
Earlier this year, Harrison was promoted again and will end his 30-year career as chief of department.
His departure coincides with the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams is looking to replace the police commissioner, bringing a change in vision and leadership of the NYPD.