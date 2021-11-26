NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six firefighters were injured battling a four-alarm blaze late Thursday night in Brooklyn.
The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the top floor of a three-story apartment building on Devoe Street in Williamsburg.
Citizen App video showed the flames shooting from the roof and windows.
At one point, 40 units and 170 firefighters were battling the blaze.
The FDNY said six firefighters were rushed to the hospital, but are all expected to be OK.
There’s no word yet on the cause.