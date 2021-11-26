NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman they say followed an 84-year-old woman home and tried to rob her.
It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near East 117th Street and Madison Avenue.
Police said the victim noticed someone was following her while she walked home. When she opened her front gate, the suspect allegedly jumped on her back, knocking her to the ground.
Police said she tried to take her purse, but took off emptyhanded.
The victim suffered minor injuries to her right arm and hand.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.