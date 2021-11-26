THORNWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tragic fire on Thanksgiving morning took the life of a young firefighter in Westchester County.
Police said 26-year-old Sean Carroll died after flames broke out in the basement of his home in Thornwood.READ MORE: Stephen Sondheim, Legend Of The Broadway Musical, Dead At 91
The incident happened just before 5 a.m., as Carroll was sleeping in the basement.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant 'Omicron' In New York
Firefighters from his own fire department in Thornwood responded to the scene, but Carroll could not be saved.
However, firefighters did rescue two of his family members.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Landlord-Tenant Dispute Suspected In Canarsie Fire That Seriously Injured 2
The cause of the fire is under investigation.