NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new push in New York City to ease congestion created by delivery trucks.
City Council has passed multiple new measures to stop online delivery trucks from blocking streets and sidewalks.READ MORE: New COVID Variant 'Omicron' Prompts Global Travel Restrictions
Part of the plan includes loading-only parking spots in neighborhoods.READ MORE: NYPD: Landlord-Tenant Dispute Suspected In Canarsie Fire That Seriously Injured 2
The legislation also calls for micro-distribution centers, which would allow drivers to unload packages from large trucks onto smaller vehicles for home drop-off.MORE NEWS: Burglary Suspect Caught On Video Inside Bronx Apartment
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 24, 2021.