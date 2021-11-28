Breaking NewsRFK Bridge Lanes Closed After Police-Involved Shooting, Trooper Struck By Vehicle
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Missing, Missing child, Nassau County, New York, New York City, Syosset, The Bronx

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are trying to find a teenager who has been reported missing.

Emya Johnson, 15, hasn’t been seen since staff at the MercyFirst facility in Syosset drove her to the Bronx for an authorized visit with family Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: RFK Bridge Lanes Closed After Police-Involved Shooting, Trooper Struck By Vehicle

The teen did not return to the facility and a staff member reported her missing.

Emya Johnson, 15. (credit: Nassau County Police)

READ MORE: Dr. Fauci Says He 'Would Not Be Surprised' If Omicron COVID Variant Is Already In US

Emya is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said descriptions of her clothes or possible destinations were unknown.

MORE NEWS: 2 Passengers Ejected From Car, Killed In North New Hyde Park Crash

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. Callers remain anonymous.

CBSNewYork Team