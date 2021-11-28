SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are trying to find a teenager who has been reported missing.
Emya Johnson, 15, hasn’t been seen since staff at the MercyFirst facility in Syosset drove her to the Bronx for an authorized visit with family Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: RFK Bridge Lanes Closed After Police-Involved Shooting, Trooper Struck By Vehicle
The teen did not return to the facility and a staff member reported her missing.
Emya is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said descriptions of her clothes or possible destinations were unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. Callers remain anonymous.