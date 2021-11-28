NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle after they were involved in a shooting Sunday on the RFK Bridge.
It happened just before 1 p.m.READ MORE: Dr. Fauci Says He 'Would Not Be Surprised' If Omicron COVID Variant Is Already In US
The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.READ MORE: Nassau Police: Emya Johnson, 15, Reported Missing From Syosset After Visiting Family In The Bronx
At least one lane of the bridge remains closed and drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area.
MORE NEWS: 2 Passengers Ejected From Car, Killed In North New Hyde Park Crash
UPDATE: The northbound right lane of the RFK Bridge is now open. Expect heavy traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/H5CZgG7dK5
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 28, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for updates.