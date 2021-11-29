NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect who gunned down a teenager Monday in Brooklyn.

Chopper 2 was over the scene on Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street in the Ocean Hill section where a 19-year-old man was shot around 10 a.m.

Akin Greggs said the gunfire near a construction site could’ve been mistaken for noise coming from the lot. But Greggs said he knew right away shots were fired.

“We only saw the kids running,” he told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. “At first we weren’t sure if he was the shooter or not, but then when he came out of the store and you could kind of see him kind of bleeding, we knew that he was a victim.”

Police said the victim was shot in the torso and rushed to Brookdale Hospital.

Somers and Fulton streets remained taped off hours after the shooting while police searched around trailers and in the leaves near the scene.

A construction worker said he recorded cellphone video of a man running from the scene up Fulton Street.

Workers at a deli about a block away said the victim was carrying a backpack and sought help there before he collapsed to the ground.

“He rolled up his sweater. I seen the hole,” said the deli’s owner Shukri Alvalalie.

Jennifer Padilla said she and other workers stayed with the man until EMS arrived.

“He was like, ‘Just help me, just help me.’ He was like, ‘Help. Help me. I can’t breathe.’ He was just crying for help. He was scared,” Padilla said.

Police said no arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.