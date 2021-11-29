NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for the suspect who shot a teenager inside a Brooklyn deli Saturday.

It happened in East Flatbush around 6 p.m.

The deli owner told CBS2 his 18-year-old son was working as a cashier at the family business when he was shot in the head.

Customers say the workers were friendly and well-known in the community.

“I’m surprised, and I’m also not surprised. But for here specifically, I did not expect it to happen, right? I would not expect it to happen because, like, they’re so chill. So to come here and do something like that, that person is really out of their mind to do something like that,” one customer said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but has since improved.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive. They say they’re looking for two suspects in this case.

