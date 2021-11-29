EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures have dropped, patience has been tested for tenants of some New Jersey apartment buildings.

They say the time is now to make sure the heat stays on.

CBS2’s Cory James spoke to two women who live in two separate apartment buildings on Prospect Avenue in East Orange. However, both are owned by One Wall Management, a company tenants say has left them in the cold.

“This radiator does not work. It hasn’t worked for over three years now,” Leicha Richardson said.

For months, tenants say they have gone back and forth with management about the lack of heat, along with poor upkeep of the buildings that have walls falling apart, mold, and broken elevators.

Some of that was shown in a violation notice that detailed nearly 40 infractions caught by the city’s Code Enforcement Division earlier in the year.

“All last winter, no heat. That’s why I moved out,” another tenant said.

In a statement, One Wall Management said, in part, “We take all building maintenance requests very seriously and we have been fully responsive to residents. We have not been told of any current heating issues, but we have deployed a contractor to check the heating systems.”

But one mother showed James an email she sent last Friday, complaining about no heat in her unit.

“I have a child and he has asthma. That’s my concern,” the mother said.

And what neighbors say is also concerning is what they say happened after CBS2 contacted management.

“We contacted you guys, they turn the heat on. Otherwise, it’s off,” the mother said.

“I feel like it’s a tactic to save money because it’s included in our rent,” another tenant said.

One Wall Management said it is inviting residents to contact it directly with any issues.