NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The highly-anticipated sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell began Monday in a Manhattan courtroom, not far from where her longtime partner Jeffrey Epstein died by an apparent suicide.

The judge spent the first half of the day finalizing the 12 members of the jury and six alternates before opening statements started, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Prosecutors say Maxwell was the ringleader of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. The British socialite faces six federal sex trafficking charges that could land her in prison for the rest of her life.

The prosecution is expected to paint Maxwell as a key figure in recruiting and grooming a stream of underage girls – some as young as 14 – for Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell is also accused of sometimes participating in the alleged abuse herself.

“She is even worse than Epstein,” said Virginia Giuffre, who is not one of the four accusers expected to testify, but claims Maxwell recruited her in 2000.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all charges, maintaining she is being held unfairly and treated poorly in detention since her arrest in July 2020.

The defense is expected to argue Maxwell’s accusers have faulty memories and a fair trial is impossible.

It’s unclear if Maxwell will testify.

“Most defense lawyers would say that Ghislaine Maxwell under no circumstances should testify in this case,” said CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.