NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first North American case of the new COVID variant, Omicron, has been confirmed in Ontario.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday while there are no known cases in New York City, it’s only a matter of time.READ MORE: Omicron Variant: 1st North American Case Detected In Ontario
Health Commissioner Dr. Chokshi issued a mask advisory, saying New Yorkers should wear masks at all times when inside in public settings. He said that includes people who are vaccinated or those who had already had COVID.
The health commissioner also urged people to get tested, especially after holiday travel and gatherings.
Omicron is just across the bridge in Ontario. It’s not a question of if it comes to New York, but when.
To everyone who has not yet been vaccinated, and especially those in Western New York: There’s no reason to wait. Get vaccinated. https://t.co/U004upgdHD
— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 29, 2021
Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted a similar message, saying it’s not a matter of if but when it comes to New York.READ MORE: US Officials: Only A Matter Of Time Before Omicron COVID Variant Found In America
“Omicron is just across the bridge in Ontario. It’s not a question of if it comes to New York, but when,” the governor posted. “To everyone who has not yet been vaccinated, and especially those in Western New York: There’s no reason to wait. Get vaccinated.”
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
De Blasio also announced a new vaccine mandate for childcare and early intervention employees. The Dec. 20 deadline is expected to impact 102,000 workers.MORE NEWS: 2 Islanders Games Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
The mayor is holding a press briefing on the variant response now. You can watch live on CBSN New York.