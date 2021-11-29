OMICRON VARIANTNYC Health Commissioner Announces Mask Advisory; Watch Live Now
'There's No Reason To Wait,' The Governor Tweeted
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first North American case of the new COVID variant, Omicron, has been confirmed in Ontario.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday while there are no known cases in New York City, it’s only a matter of time.

Health Commissioner Dr. Chokshi issued a mask advisory, saying New Yorkers should wear masks at all times when inside in public settings. He said that includes people who are vaccinated or those who had already had COVID.

The health commissioner also urged people to get tested, especially after holiday travel and gatherings.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted a similar message, saying it’s not a matter of if but when it comes to New York.

“Omicron is just across the bridge in Ontario. It’s not a question of if it comes to New York, but when,” the governor posted. “To everyone who has not yet been vaccinated, and especially those in Western New York: There’s no reason to wait. Get vaccinated.”

De Blasio also announced a new vaccine mandate for childcare and early intervention employees. The Dec. 20 deadline is expected to impact 102,000 workers.

The mayor is holding a press briefing on the variant response now.

