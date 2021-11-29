NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s looking more and more like the Mets may soon have the best 1-2 starting pitching tandem in baseball.
Numerous reports surfaced late Sunday night saying New York was close to finalizing a multi-year contract with free agent right-hander Max Scherzer. It is believed the veteran ace would receive around $40 million per season.
Scherzer, 37, is coming off a season in which he went a combined 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. Over his 15-year career, Scherzer is 190-97 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 3,020 strikeouts in 2,536 2/3 innings. The eight-time All-Star has won three Cy Young Awards.
If Scherzer does indeed come to New York, he would slot in next to two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and put the Mets in prime position to try to unseat the World Series champion Atlanta Braves atop the highly competitive NL East.READ MORE: New Mets General Manager Billy Eppler Says He Feels An 'Awesome Responsibility' To Fanbase
The news comes on the heels of the Mets reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $78 million contract with free agent outfielder Starling Marte on Saturday.
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.