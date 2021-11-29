CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Max Scherzer, MLB, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s looking more and more like the Mets may soon have the best 1-2 starting pitching tandem in baseball.

Numerous reports surfaced late Sunday night saying New York was close to finalizing a multi-year contract with free agent right-hander Max Scherzer. It is believed the veteran ace would receive around $40 million per season.

READ MORE: AP Source: Mets Add CF Marte With $78 Million, 4-Year Deal

Scherzer, 37, is coming off a season in which he went a combined 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. Over his 15-year career, Scherzer is 190-97 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 3,020 strikeouts in 2,536 2/3 innings. The eight-time All-Star has won three Cy Young Awards.

If Scherzer does indeed come to New York, he would slot in next to two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and put the Mets in prime position to try to unseat the World Series champion Atlanta Braves atop the highly competitive NL East.

READ MORE: New Mets General Manager Billy Eppler Says He Feels An 'Awesome Responsibility' To Fanbase

The news comes on the heels of the Mets reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $78 million contract with free agent outfielder Starling Marte on Saturday.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Eppler Gets 4-Year Deal To Become Mets General Manager

 

CBSNewYork Team