NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is becoming the first in the country to open officially authorized overdose prevention centers.
Trained staff will provide clean needles, administer Narcan and provide addition treatment at facilities in East Harlem and Washington Heights. Users will have to bring their own drugs.
Two thousand people died of drug overdoses in 2020 in New York City.
Health officials say these services will save lives.
However, some in the communities where they’re located fear it could make problems worse.