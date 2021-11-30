NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze on the Upper East Side.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a five-story building on First Avenue near 95th Street.
Fire officials said it started at a restaurant on the first floor.
More than 150 firefighters responded to the scene. Four suffered minor injuries.
The fire was brought under control around 8:15 a.m., fire officials said.
So far, there’s no word on a cause.