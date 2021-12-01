NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive explosion rocked a home overnight in Brooklyn, spreading flames to nearby houses.

It happened around midnight on Vermont Avenue in the Cypress Hills neighborhood.

Neighbors told CBS2 they started to smell gas around noon Tuesday and notified the superintendent.

Surveillance video shows the moment of explosion. A pedestrian can be seen walking nearby, and a car drives down the street, narrowly missing the impact.

Two people were on the upper floors of the home when the blast went off in the basement. They were able to escape on their own.

Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two were taken to the hospital.

“It was like a huge explosion, like ‘boom.’ It was just one ‘boom,’ that’s it, one ‘boom.’ Everything jumped, shook, and the light went pitch black,” resident Mychelle Grullon. “When I got outside of the house, I looked back at the house, and there was like a huge flame. Could not even imagine.”

Fire from the explosion spread to three neighboring buildings.

Special units were called in for hazardous materials, and the gas company responded to mitigate a possible gas emergency.

The stability of the structures on the entire block are still in question. In the meantime, the American Red Cross is helping 54 people who have been displaced from their homes.

The fire marshal is on the scene working to figure out the cause.