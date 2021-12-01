NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials are urging New Yorkers to get fully vaccinated for the winter.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new pop-up vaccination sites Wednesday, including some open to children ages 5 and older.
On Long Island, the New Hyde Park Fire Department will offer vaccines for people ages 12 and up.
Greater Centennial A.M.E Zion Church in Mount Vernon will host a pop-up site for the same age group.
Christ Fellowship Baptist Church in Brooklyn will host another site, as well.
