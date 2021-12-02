NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a robbery in the Bronx on Saturday.
Police said a 53-year-old man was struck in the back of the head with a brick just after 2 p.m. inside 770 E. 165th St., in the Morrisania section of the borough.
The victim was knocked out, police said, adding a second suspect kicked him in the face before they both stole his wallet and cellphone. The suspects were last seen entering 765 E. 165th St. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police said one of the suspects is a male in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and carrying a blue backpack.
The other suspect is also a male in his 20s, wearing a black and white hoodie, grey sweatpants, black sneakers, and carrying a black and green backpack.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.