NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a wild police chase involving a school bus in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Police say it all started when the suspect jumped into an empty school bus that had been left unattended with the keys in the ignition.
Officers tracked it using the vehicle’s GPS.
Social media videos show the suspect crashing into more than a dozen parked cars, trying to evade officers.
The driver finally crashed at the corner of Jamaica and Sheffield avenues.
The suspect is now in police custody, facing several charges.
Two people, including one officer, suffered minor injuries.
