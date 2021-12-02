NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the Omicron variant and experienced mild symptoms, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.

“This is not unexpected,” Hochul said at the beginning of her news conference on the state’s response to COVID and the Omicron variant. “Get vaccinated, get boosted and get ready.”

A Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the Omicron variant and has mild symptoms. I am holding a press conference at 11am to address this and our ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic. https://t.co/G4JsSqUBvD https://t.co/7LcTHuCbs2 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 2, 2021

The person said they traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19 through Nov. 21, CBS Minnesota reported. The person has been advised to isolate from others.

“The person developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. The person’s symptoms have resolved,” the Minnesota Department of Health said.

Everyone who attended the convention is being contacted, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

“We encourage people who have been at a conference recently at the Javits Center during the dates of Nov. 18-22 that they also get tested. We’re going to make sure that everyone knows. We have a way to contact these individuals. There is a list of individuals who attended. Also, they were vaccinated in order to go into this conference in the first place,” said Hochul.

In a statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the convention required masks and complied with the city’s vaccine mandate and “to assume there is community spread of the variant” in New York City.

Hochul continued to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

“We continue to see warning signs, high rates of cases across New York State, continue to be higher in upstate regions compared to downstate, and there is only one reason for this, and that is the decision by individuals not to get vaccinated,” Hochul said. “It is not that there’s not a supply. It’s not that people are not eligible. It’s not that they don’t know about it. It is a conscious decision not to be vaccinated.”

The governor outlined a series of efforts to combat the pandemic and deal with the state’s rising infection rates. She deployed 60 National Guard teams to various long-term care facilities around the state to boost staffing and signed an emergency order allowing hospitals at 90% capacity or more to decline elective surgeries. The order takes effect Friday.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of Omicron in the U.S. had been detected Wednesday in San Francisco, California.

That patient is between 18 and 49 years old and landed in the U.S. from South Africa on Nov. 22. The person developed symptoms Thanksgiving day and tested positive four days later. They were fully vaccinated but did not have a booster.

The CDC is reviewing more potential cases in several other states.

President Joe Biden is also expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon. The White House says his plan calls, in part, to:

Encourage boosters for adults and vaccinations for kids to keep schools open,

Expand free at-home testing

Toughen rules for international travel

Implement protections in workplaces to keep businesses open

Deploy rapid response teams to outbreaks

